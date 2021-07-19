Ben & Jerry's boycotting Judea and Samaria? Not so fast

Is Ben & Jerry's boycotting Judea and Samaria?

The answer is yes and no, because there is more than one company named Ben & Jerry's.

The global corporation announced Monday that in would no longer sell its products in Judea and Samaria, but it currently is incapable of carrying out that boycott.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Israel is produced by an Israeli company, also named Ben & Jerry's, which is licensed to produce the sweet dessert. This Israeli company, which operates out of Beer Tuvia, is not boycotting any part of Israel. Their license only expires at the end of 2022.

Until then, Jews living in Judea and Samaria will continue to find Ben & Jerry's ice cream in their stores.

Ben & Jerry's own announcement acknowledges this, stating: "We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year."

This is why MK Simcha Rotman of the Religious Zionism party called on Israelis not to boycott Ben & Jerry's and to continue to support the Israeli company for as long as they hold the license.

"Do not stop consuming Ben & Jerry's ice cream, as long as Ben & Jerry's Israel owns the brand," said Rotman. "They deserve it for their insistence on not boycotting Judea and Samaria."