Lapid: All hate is anti-Semitism

Finance Minister Yair Lapid courted controversy by allegedly introducing a new definition of anti-Semitism at the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism Thursday.

Lapid claimed that "the anti-Semites were not only in the Budapest ghetto," and that "the anti-Semites were slave traders who threw slaves chained from slave ships into the ocean. The anti-Semites are members of the Hutu tribe in Rwanda who slaughtered members of the Tutsi tribe. The anti-Semites are Muslim fanatics who have killed more than 20 million other Muslims in the last decade."

''The anti-Semites are ISIS, and Boko Harem. The anti-Semites are people who kill young people from the LGBT community. The anti-Semites are anyone who persecutes people not because of what they have done, but because of what they are. Because of how they were born. Anti-Semitism is not the first name of hate, it is its last name. It is anyone who consumes so much hatred that he wants to murder and destroy and persecute and expel people just because they are different from him," the foreign minister added.

MK Ofir Sofer of the Religious Zionism faction reacted sharply and attacked Lapid: "The official Foreign Minister of the State of Israel, Yair Lapid, redefines anti-Semitism, and legitimizes anti-Semitism in a way that borders on denying the existence of hatred of Jews. These are statements that the Jewish people have fought for years. What an embarrassment."

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) responded: "What ignorance, it is urgent to complete his matriculation." MK Simcha Rotman of the Religious Zionis, faction said that Lapid's remarks were a "strategic attack on Israel's long-standing struggle to adopt the definition" of anti-Semitism.