Third day in a row, Israel sees over 700 new coronavirus cases

Israel's Health Ministry has announced that Wednesday saw 765 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, bringing the number of active cases nationwide to 5,372.

This is the third day in a row in which more than 700 new cases were diagnosed daily: On Tuesday, 730 new cases were diagnosed, and on Wednesday, 754 new cases were diagnosed.

One hundred coronavirus patients are hospitalized, with 54 in serious condition, 17 in critical condition, and 16 on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has seen 6,443 coronavirus deaths.

On Wednesday, 62,980 coronavirus tests were performed, and 1.38% of test results received were negative.

So far, 5,209,706 Israelis have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and 40% of Israelis ages 12-19 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Israel has just one "red" city, Shaarei Tikva, but seven cities are "orange": Tzufim, Kfar Yona, Yehud, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Ashdod, Etz Efraim, and Beit Yitzhak-Sha'ar Hefer.