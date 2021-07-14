754 new COVID cases, number of seriously ill patients rises

A total of 754 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

That is us from 730 new cases reported on Tuesday, and is the largest number of new cases detected in a single day since late March.

The percentage of tests which came back positive also continues to rise, climbing to 1.45% Tuesday, up from 1.33% Monday, 1.15% Sunday and 0.85% Saturday. Tuesday’s rate is the highest since May.

There are now a total of 5,172 known active cases of the coronavirus in Israel, up from 4,623 on Tuesday.

Of the 5,172 known active cases, 90 patients are being treated in hospitals. The number of hospitalizations rose Wednesday, up from 79 on Tuesday.

The number of patients in serious condition rose by nine, from 45 to 54, with 15 of them on respirators, up from 10 on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 6,440, with no new deaths Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,735,296 Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 5,202,339 people having received both the first and second dose.