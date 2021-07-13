730 new COVID cases reported as infection rate rises

A total of 730 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

That is the largest number of new cases detected in a single day since late March.

The percentage of tests which came back positive also continues to rise, climbing to 1.33% Monday, up from 1.15% Sunday and 0.85% Saturday. Monday’s rate is the highest since May 31st.

There are now a total of 4,623 known active cases of the coronavirus in Israel, with 79 patients being treated in hospitals. Of those, 45 are in serious condition, with 10 of them on respirators.

The number of seriously ill COVID patients held stable Tuesday, the same number as on Monday but down two from 47 on Sunday, the highest level since late May.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 6,439, with two fatalities reported Sunday, and no new deaths Monday.