Israel, UAE sign agricultural agreements

Israel on Tuesday signed its first agricultural agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Muhairi joined Agriculture Minister Oded Forer in Tel Aviv for the signing ceremony, according to i24NEWS.

The two countries agreed to cooperate on research and innovation, including developing crops that can thrive in desert environments as well as advancements in water management and irrigation.

“The United Arab Emirates and Israel share many challenges when it comes to food security, and we are cooperating to find innovative and feasible solutions to these challenges,” said al-Muhairi.

Israel signed normalization agreements with both Bahrain and the UAE last year, as part of the Abraham Accords initiated by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the UAE will officially inaugurate its embassy in Tel Aviv in a ceremony attended by President Isaac Herzog.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammad al Khaja will host the ceremony, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recently became the first Israeli minister to embark on an official visit to the UAE, where he officially inaugurated Israel’s embassy and consulate in Dubai.

Last week, a day after he assumed office, Lapid spoke to the UAE Foreign Minister.

"I look forward to working with him to build on the warm and unique relations between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples and the entire Middle East," tweeted Lapid after the conversation.