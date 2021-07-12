UAE to inaugurate Tel Aviv embassy on Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will officially inaugurate its embassy in Tel Aviv on Wednesday with President Isaac Herzog in attendance.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammad al Khaja will host the ceremony, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recently became the first Israeli minister to embark on an official visit to the UAE, where he officially inaugurated Israel’s embassy and consulate in Dubai.

Last week, a day after he assumed office, Lapid spoke to the UAE Foreign Minister.

"I look forward to working with him to build on the warm and unique relations between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples and the entire Middle East," tweeted Lapid after the conversation.

Israel signed normalization agreements with both Bahrain and the UAE last year, as part of the Abraham Accords initiated by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Recent reports indicated that that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals.