Bahrain, UAE welcome new Israeli government

Bahrain on Monday welcomed the inauguration of the new government in Israel.

“I offer congratulations to Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid on the formation of a new Government in Israel, and look forward to continuing efforts towards greater prosperity, stability and peace in the region,” said Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked the Crown Prince for his warm wishes.

“I look forward to working with you on expanding our cooperation in pursuit of advancing peace, prosperity and security for both our peoples,” he added.

Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I look forward to working with him to build on the warm and unique relations between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples and the entire Middle East," tweeted Lapid after the meeting.

Israel signed normalization agreements with both Bahrain and the UAE last year, as part of the Abraham Accords initiated by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden last month spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Last week it was reported that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals.