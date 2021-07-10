Large explosion in Tehran

A large explosion was heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday evening, local media reported.

The explosion was reportedly heard in the northern part of the city. A fire department spokesman said that fire and rescue teams were sent to the scene.

Subsequent reports said the explosion occurred in Mellat Park in Tehran. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Earlier this week, a mysterious fire broke out at a military facility in western Tehran. The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters were called to the scene.

According to one report in Iran, the facility belongs to a company that produces ballistic missile fuel.

The fire broke out not far from the centrifuge factory that was damaged in a drone attack last month.

On Tuesday, the Iranian government accused Israel of carrying out the June 23 attack in the city of Karaj.

“The Zionist regime carried out this action in order to signal that it is capable of stopping Iran and to say that there is no need to speak with Iran, but every time we’ve been attacked, our strength has only increased,” said Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government.

