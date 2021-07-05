Fire breaks out at Tehran military facility

A mysterious fire broke out on Monday evening at a military facility in western Tehran, not far from the centrifuge factory that was damaged in a drone attack last month.

The military facility is located in an industrial area west of Iran's capital. The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters were called to the scene.

According to one report in Iran, the facility belongs to a company that produces ballistic missile fuel.

Iran has been suffering from power outages in several areas in the country in recent days. The outages have caused slowdowns in the activities of public and government bodies, hospitals, businesses and factories.

On Saturday, Israeli intelligence group The Intel Lab released satellite photos of what it said is damage from the reported drone attack on an Iranian nuclear facility in Karaj last month.

Iranian officials said the attack in Karaj targeted one of Iran’s main manufacturing centers for the production of the centrifuges used at the country’s two nuclear facilities, Fordow and Natanz.

While no one claimed responsibility for the attack, officials told The New York Times that the centrifuge factory, known as the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, or TESA, was on a list of targets that Israel presented to the Trump administration early last year.

The Israeli government did not comment on the attack.

The drone attack has similarities to one carried out against a Hezbollah facility in Beirut in August 2019, which destroyed what Israeli officials described as machinery vital to Hezbollah’s precision-missile production efforts, according to the report.