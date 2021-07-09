'The home of a family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns with Israeli officials over the demolition of the home of the family of a terrorist, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

"The secretary and other senior officials here at the State Department in recent days have raised these concerns directly with senior Israeli officials, and we will continue to do so as long as this practice continues," Price told reporters.

"As we've said numerous times now, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual," Price added.

The comments followed the demolition of the home of Muntasser Shalabi, the terrorist who carried out the May attack at the Tapuah junction in which Yehuda Guetta, 19, was murdered.

Shalabi lives in the Arab village of Turmus Aya, near Ramallah. The demolition follows the Supreme Court's rejection of the family's petition to leave their home standing despite the murder.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy criticized the demolition of the home of the terrorist, who is an American citizen.

"We are following reports that the home was demolished We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. This certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes,” the spokesperson said.

"As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual. Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further."

Responding to the US criticism, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The Prime Minister appreciates and respects the US government. At the same time, he acts only in accordance with considerations for the State of Israel's security, and to protect the lives of Israeli citizens."