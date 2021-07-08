Israel responds to US condemnation of terrorist's punishment

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office responded Thursday to condemnations by the US regarding the demolition of terrorist Muntasser Shalabi's home.

Shalabi, 44, is a US citizen, and following the Wednesday night demolition, the US condemned Israel for what it called a "unilateral" step which "undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution"

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said: "The Prime Minister appreciates and respects the US government. At the same time, he acts only in accordance with considerations for the State of Israel's security, and to protect the lives of Israeli citizens."

Shalabi is a resident of the village of Turmus Aya in the Ramallah area with no organizational affiliation. Investigations of the terror attack revealed that he had planned the attack weeks in advance, and that he chose the Tapuah Junction as an ideal place to harm both civilians and IDF soldiers.

According to the indictment, during the attack Shalabi drove in his vehicle, firing at short range out of the driver's side window and aiming at civilians standing at a bus stop. The indictment also noted that Shalabi only ceased firing after his weapon gave out and became unusable.