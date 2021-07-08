US condemns demolition of terrorist's home

IDF destroys home of terrorist who murdered19-year-old Yehuda Guetta, in move US condemns as 'unilateral' and 'undercutting' peace efforts.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yehuda Guetta, 19-year-old terror victim
Courtesy of the family

The IDF on Wednesday night demolished the home of Muntasser Shalabi, the terrorist who carried out the May attack in which Yehuda Guetta, 19, was murdered.

Shalabi lives in the Arab village of Turmus Aya, near Ramallah. The demolition follows the Supreme Court's rejection of the family's petition to leave their home standing despite the murder.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy responded: "We are following reports that the home was demolished."

"We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. This certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes.

"As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual.

"Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further."



