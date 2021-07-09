Death toll in Miami building collapse rises to 64

Search crews at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside recovered four additional victims on Thursday, bringing the total of deaths to 64, according to CBS Miami.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 76 people remain unaccounted for.

Search crews have been scouring the rubble for two weeks looking for signs of survivors. Since the morning of the collapse, none have been found.

On Wednesday, emergency workers shifted their efforts from a search and rescue mission to a recovery mission, telling the victims’ families that no hope remains of finding survivors.

“The work continues with speed and urgency. All task forces are being deployed from across the country and the world. We are working around the clock to recover victims and to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly can,” Levine Cava said on Thursday.

“Yesterday was tough but the work is going to go on and obviously they’re going to identify every single person. We are going to do everything we can for the survivors and the family members to get them back on their feet the best that we can. It’s not going to be easy, this is a big void that is being felt not just by these families but in the community as a whole,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story Champlain Towers South building fell on June 24.

The search resumed on Monday, hours after the remaining sections of the building were brought down in a controlled explosion, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa which authorities had feared could have caused the remnants of the structure to fall on search and rescue teams.