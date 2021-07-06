Death toll from Miami building collapse rises to 32

The bodies of four more victims of the Surfside condominium collapse were found overnight, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news briefing Tuesday morning, raising the death toll from the disaster to 32.

113 people remain missing.

The search and rescue operations were briefly suspended Monday due to dangerous thunderstorms.

Footage from the scene showed rescue workers working in high winds as Tropical Storm Elsa bares down on Florida.

"We do continue to expect gusts and strong showers today," Cava said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett noted that the high winds were affecting the heavy lifting equipment used to remove large pieces of debris from the site.

Burkett called the winds a "challenge" which the search and rescue workers were "attempting to work around right now."