Eric Adams emerges as winner of NYCs Democratic mayoral primary

Eric Adams on Tuesday won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, based on a preliminary count of the final vote tally by the Board of Elections.

Adams emerged narrowly ahead of Kathryn Garcia, 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, according to unofficial figures posted on the BOE’s website and cited by The New York Post.

Adams declared the primary race over in an evening statement.

“While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City,” he said.

“Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers.”

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the November 2 general election to succeed outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Jewish community of Crown Heights recently met Adams and voiced full support for the long-time supporter of Jewish endeavors in the city.

Adams has also been endorsed by the Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance (FRJA) and other leaders of the Queens Jewish community.