IDF strikes Gaza terror sites

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a weapon manufacturing site and a rocket launcher belonging to the Hamas terror organization, the IDF said in a Saturday night statement.

According to the statement, the strikes were conducted in response to the arson balloons fired towards Israeli territory.

"The IDF will continue to respond firmly against terror attempts from the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israel Fire and Rescue Services spokesman quoted a fire investigator as confirming that an incendiary balloon sent from Gaza into Israeli territory during the afternoon hours sparked a brushfire in the Eshkol Regional Council.

Similar incidents occurred on Friday, when Gaza terrorists sent incendiary balloons into Israeli territory, sparking a fire in the same area as Saturday's. In response, on Friday night, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza.