Romney: Republicans should make clear that Trump's 'Big Lie' is exactly that

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Sunday criticized former President Donald Trump and urged members of his party to "move on" from what he called Trump's 2020 election lies.

Speaking to CNN, Romney equated the former President's return to rally-style events to wrestling entertainment.

"Well, I do think it's important for each person to speak the truth and to make clear that the 'Big Lie' is exactly that," he told interviewer Jake Tapper when asked if more Republicans should speak out against election lies.

"But I also think, frankly, Jake, that here in the US, there's a growing recognition that this is a bit like WWF. That it's entertaining, but it's not real. And I know people want to say, yeah, they believe in the 'Big Lie' in some cases, but I think people recognize that it's a lot of show, and bombast. But it's going nowhere. The election is over. It was fair ... let's move on," added Romney.

During a rally in Ohio on Saturday night, Trump railed against Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January. Gonzalez, who has been censured by Ohio Republican Party leaders and faced calls for his resignation over his impeachment vote, is facing a primary challenge from Max Miller, a former Trump administration official and campaign aide who has the former President's endorsement.

Romney, who was the Republican 2012 presidential nominee, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump's rhetoric and policies, and called on Republicans to block Trump's path to the presidency when he was running.

After Trump was elected, however, Romney was under consideration for the post of Secretary of State, which was eventually given to Rex Tillerson.

Romney is one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial following the riots at the US Capitol this past January, and the only Republican senator who found him guilty in his first impeachment trial.