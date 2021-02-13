Live: Senate clears Trump of impeachment charges

The US Senate on Saturday night voted on whether or not to confirm former US President Donald Trump's unprecedented second impeachment.

A supermajority of 67 was required for the motion to pass, but the Senate voted 57-43 on to acquit Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting insurrection.

However, for the second time, the Senate voted that Trump not guilty as charged in the articles of impeachment.

In a statement following the impeachment vote, Trump thanked his team of lawyers, the members of Congress, and the "millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens" who supported America's Constitution and legal principles.

"Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms," he said in the statement. "It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree."

"I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.

"This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago."

He added: "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future. Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish."

Last month, the US House of Representatives impeached Trump for "inciting insurrection” which led to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, marking the second time he has been impeached by the House.