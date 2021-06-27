Trump lambasts Biden administration at Ohio rally

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday night held his first post-presidential rally in Ohio, where he lambasted President Joe Biden’s administration and urged his supporters to back Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

"After just five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. I told you,” Trump told a crowd in the northeast Ohio town of Wellington, according to The Hill.

“You see these generals on television?” Trump asked the crowd, appearing to reference Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s defense of studying critical race theory this week. “They’re woke.”

Trump also honed in on immigration, praising his administration’s policies at the border before criticizing the Biden administration on the issue.

“We have to defund his reckless immigration policies and restore our southern border to where it was,” Trump told the crowd.

The former President also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the US-Mexico border last week, claiming the trip occurred after he announced his decision to visit to visit the area.

“Kamala Harris, your Vice President, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason that I announced that I was going,” Trump said. “If I didn’t do that, I don’t know if she was ever going to go.”

Trump also repeated claims that the 2020 election was rigged, calling it “the big lie.”

Trump highlighted next year’s Ohio Senate race, which will likely play a major factor in determining the balance of power in the upper chamber. The former President name-checked Republicans running in the primary, including Jane Timken and Josh Mandel, and labeled Democratic candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) as a “total stiff.”

While Trump has not implicitly said he will run again in 2024, he has several times hinted at such a run.

During a speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference several months ago, Trump teased a 2024 run, and said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

He made similar comments at Saturday’s rally, saying, "We won the election twice, and it's possible we might have to win it a third time.”