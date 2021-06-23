Evyatar Borovsky's widow moves to Evyatar with family

Tzofiya Borovsky-Tana, the widow of Evyatar Borovsky (who remarried several years ago), has moved to the community that is named after her first husband, who was killed in a terrorist attack near the Tapuah junction in 2013.

The town of Evyatar in Samaria is now facing evacuation and destruction, with senior ministers including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz insisting that the settlement is illegal and that despite the hefty price-tag (estimated at 10 million shekels), the demolition will go ahead.

In Evyatar on Wednesday, Tzofiya said, “It’s very exciting for me to be living here. From our point of view, this is the best possible response to terrorism and everything else related. My children and I are proud that there is a town named after their father – it’s something that affects us deeply.”

Among those welcoming Tzofiya and her family to Evyatar were Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, and Tzvi Elimelech Sharbaf, head of the Nahala organization.

“There’s nothing more moving than seeing [Tzofiya] here, putting up a mezuzah on her new home, and watching her children hammer nails into their name-plate on the front door,” Dagan said. “I call on all the ministers in the new government to put aside their political differences and recognize that there are things that are beyond politics. We all share certain values that are basic and come before everything else. The time has come for us to stop arguing about petty political issues and come together to support something so refreshing, correct, Zionist, ethical, Jewish and important. Evyatar is the place to recognize that.

“Our enemies are the Arabs,” Dagan continued, “the Arabs from Bayta and the surrounding villages who throw stones at our soldiers. They are the ones who are building illegally in Area C and trying to take it over, and nobody lifts a finger against them. This is what injustice is. Evyatar should be formally legalized and the fifty families here should receive awards rather than evacuation orders.”

Speaking after Dagan was Sharbaf, who also welcomed the Tana-Borovsky family to Evyatar. “We’re very excited that the Tana-Borovsky family have come to live here,” he said. “They are the 52nd family to settle in Evyatar, and their coming here closes a circle in a very emotional way. Tragically, Evyatar was murdered near here, at the Tapuah junction, eight years ago, and the right thing to do back then was what happened – establishing a town named after him. We’re delighted that the town is growing and thriving, and we call on all government ministers to authorize the town immediately as the correct Zionist course of action to take.”

Just yesterday, a new preschool was opened in Evyatar, where there is already a daycare center, a synagogue, and many other buildings. Last week, in an attempt to stave off the Civil Administration’s demarcation order, which requires the residents to leave, Evyatar’s residents submitted a request for the town’s master plan to be given official recognition, but it appears unlikely that Defense Minister Benny Gantz will agree to sign it.