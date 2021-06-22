Lapid vows new Samaria town 'will be evacuated'

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed that the fledgling town of Evyatar in Samaria will be demolished.

Speaking with Zman Israel, the Yesh Atid chairman and senior coalition partner – who also serves as alternate prime minister – said that the fate of Evyatar was not in doubt, promising that the community will be demolished – and that efforts by residents to normalize its status will be rejected.

“The outpost will be evacuated,” Lapid said. “It is illegal. It is not at all a question of Right or Left. It is an order from the army and the Civil Administration.”

First established in 2013 near the site of the terrorist attack which killed Evyatar Borovsky, the town is now home to some 50 families.

Located near the Tapuah Junction and the town of Kfar Tapuah, Evyatar was dismantled by the government, only to be reestablished this May, following the drive-by terrorist shooting at Tapuah Junction which claimed the life of yeshiva student Yehuda Guetta.

Critics have claimed that the town was established on privately-owned Arab lands – a claim Evyatar’s residents say has no basis.

Over the weekend, the government rejected an appeal by the residents against the Civil Administration’s demolition order for the town, and a request to normalize its status, which would have the town legally defined as a neighborhood of Kfar Tapuah.