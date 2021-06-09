Netanyahu: Demarcation order against Eviatar not valid

The chief of staff in the Prime Minister's Office, Asher Hayun, sent a letter today, Wednesday, to Chief of Staff of the Defense Minister Ma'ayan Israeli, in which he clarified that the demarcation order against Eviatar requires the approval of the Prime Minister and such approval is not given.

The meaning of the order is that within eight days from the date of publication of the declaration, no one may enter the area of ​​the locality or stay in it and residents must leave with their belongings.

Hayun noted in his letter that "the area on which the community was established is a survey area that can be declared state land." He therefore asked to "refrain from carrying out enforcement actions until the completion of the inspection."

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan called on parties on both the Right and Left to approve Eviatar. "The approval of Eviatar is the Zionist and value-based response to the despicable murder at the Tapuah junction.

Eviatar, which was established after the murder of Eviatar Borovsky in a terrorist attack at the Tapuach junction 8 years ago, was re-established by the Nahala and Emunim movements after the murder of the late Yehuda Guetta in a shooting attack at the exact same place about a month ago. The community is home to about 50 families, and has a nursery, a Torah study hall, roads and infrastructure.