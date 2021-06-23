Pelosi to form committee to probe Capitol riots

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 riots at the Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Pelosi told House colleagues she would act to form the new panel of lawmakers to investigate the causes of the attack and what can be done to prevent such future violence.

The US House of Representatives recently passed a bill to form a commission to probe the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The bill was approved in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Two days later, however, Senate Republicans blocked the legislation. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

The White House has shot down the prospect of President Joe Biden appointing his own commission to investigate the Capitol riots.

Former President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the January 6 riots on the Capitol, though the Senate acquitted Trump of charges of “inciting insurrection” leading to the riots.

The NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) recently sued Trump in connection with the riots. The lawsuit alleges that Trump incited the Capitol riot in violation of a Reconstruction Era law commonly referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act.