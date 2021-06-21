Report: Lapid to visit UAE in first foreign trip

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) soon for his first foreign trip since assuming office, Israeli officials told Barak Ravid of Walla! News on Sunday.

Lapid will be the first Israeli minister to visit the UAE since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Senior Israeli officials said that during Lapid’s visit he will meet with Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Foreign Minister's office declined to comment.

Last week, a day after he assumed office, Lapid spoke to the UAE Foreign Minister.

"I look forward to working with him to build on the warm and unique relations between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples and the entire Middle East," tweeted Lapid after the meeting.

Israel signed normalization agreements with both Bahrain and the UAE last year, as part of the Abraham Accords initiated by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden last month spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Last week it was reported that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals.