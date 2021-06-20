Gang members who killed Lod resident Yigal Yehoshua arrested

Israel Police and the ISA (Shabak) have made good progress in identifying and locating the murderers of Lod resident Yigal Yehoshua, who was killed by an Arab mob during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

In recent weeks, six Arab residents of Lod have been arrested in connection with Yehoshua’s murder, as well as two Palestinian Arabs. Seven of the eight have been indicted for murder and other offenses.

It has emerged from ISA and police interrogations that the accused men made a decision to launch murderous attacks on Jews for nationalist motivations. The eight men currently in detention erected improvised barriers and also used large boulders and garbage canisters to block one of Lod’s streets, and then lay in wait for Jewish-owned vehicles to arrive so that they could pelt them with stones and rocks.

Interrogations also revealed the fact that the accused men pelted Yigal Yehoshua’s vehicle with large rocks and, once the windows were smashed, hurled rocks at Yehoshua himself, hitting him in the head and inflicting critical injuries.

Following the attack, some of the suspects attempted to obscure their involvement in the incident and also tried to remove local security cameras from the scene.