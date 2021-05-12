Man seriously injured from rocks in Lod

Gangs of Arab rioters roamed the streets of Lod on Tuesday evening, following the funeral of the Arab man who was shot dead during Arab riots in the city the previous night, damaging property belonging to Jews and pelting vehicles with rocks.

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured after his vehicle was pelted with rocks in the city. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

In addition, dozens of vehicles belonging to Jews were set on fire, as was a synagogue in the city.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo commented on the riots in his city and said, "Hundreds of Arab rioters are raging, civil war has broken out. I appealed to the Prime Minister to impose a curfew and declare a state of emergency on the city. Lack of governance. Rioters throwing firebombs."

In the wake of the violence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening and the two agreed to immediately transfer Border Police brigades from Judea and Samaria to Lod.

"Border Police battalions from Judea and Samaria will now be transferred to Lod immediately. We will restore law and order in Lod and all parts of the country," Netanyahu tweeted.

Meanwhile, riots also took place in the city of Acre. A restaurant and a hotel next to it were set on fire. Hundreds of guests at a hostel were evacuated after the rioters threw firebombs at the hostel.