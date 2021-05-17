First Jew killed in Arab riots

Yigal Yehoshua, a resident of Lod who was brutally attacked during Arab riots last week, died of his wounds Monday.

Yehoshua, 56, was struck in the back of the head by a brick and taken to Assaf Harofeh Hospital in critical condition. Doctors at the ICU fought for days to save his life, but he was pronounced dead today.

Yehoshua, a resident of the Ganei Aviv neighborhood of Lod, left behind a wife and two sons - aged 8 and 22. He worked as an electrician and helped many elderly people and Holocaust survivors.

Efi Yehoshua, Yigal's brother, said he was attacked while on his way home "by Arab lawbreakers who carried out a very cruel lynching, hit him in the head even though he managed to escape them, and his strength failed him right outside of his house. He collapsed when he got out of the vehicle and a neighbor who saw it called the ambulance. From that day on, he was unable to recover and did not give us any signs of life."



"The Jewish and Arab residents of Lod knew him, knew he was the one who made repairs and helped and the one who helped anyone who asked him for help. He would come to the rescue for anything and everything and he would be happy to help. The organ donation was his wish. His motto: live first, but if you can no longer live, then give life to others."