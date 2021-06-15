Nikki Haley: We haven't heard the last from Netanyahu

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Christians United For Israel (CUFI) founder Pastor John Hagee met with former Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu Monday night, a day after Netanyahu was replaced at the helm of Israel’s government by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

As part of their trip to Israel at the helm of a CUFI delegation, Haley and Hagee met with the former premier at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, just before the Netanyahu family leaves the residence to return to their private home.

Immediately following the meeting, Haley hinted at Netanyahu’s possible return to power, tweeting: “Time with Prime Minister Netanyahu is always invaluable. His contributions to Israeli security and prosperity are historic. We have not heard the last from him.”

Haley made similar comments during an interview with Fox News in which she said that Netanyahu was a “survivor” who should "never be counted out."

On Monday, Netanyahu officially took over the role of Head of the Opposition from Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid, who was sworn in Sunday night as Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister.