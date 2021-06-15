Netanyahu's family preparing to leave PM's residence

Naftali Bennett's entry into the official Prime Minister's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem will take some time.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed a message that his family would leave the residence within a month and a half, and that the Bennett family, who in any case intend to continue living in their home in Raanana, have no problem in principle with this.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu on Monday officially began his role as head of the opposition. Netanyahu, who is used to working with an expanded team of people, said goodbye to a large number of assistants who concluded their roles on Monday and will now be accompanied by a much smaller team.

Bennett had a busy first day in office on Monday. He toured the branches of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with the workers, and wished everyone continued significant progress in their positions.

The military secretary to the Prime Minister and the head of the National Security Council also presented Bennett with reviews on security matters.

In the morning, at the end of the traditional photograph of the new government at the President's Residence, Bennett visited the grave of Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno, an officer from the elite Sayeret Matkal unit who served alongside Bennett. Moreno was killed during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.