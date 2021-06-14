Nikki Haley slams Biden's policy on Israel, calls Netanyahu a 'survivor'

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and staunch supporter of the Jewish State, Nikki Haley, seen as a possible candidate in the 2024 elections, addressed President Biden's foreign policy changes during a tour of southern Israel Sunday.

Asked by Fox News for her reaction on the ousting of Prime Minister Netanyahu, Haley complemented the long-time leader, calling him a, "survivor" who should "never be counted out."

Haley also addressed the American administration's ongoing talks with Iran over a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal and said she had spoken to Prime Minister-elect Naftali Bennett, incoming Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as Netanyahu and that the underlining message she heard from all three was that, "re-entering the Iran deal was a death wish for Israel."

"Both said it was one atomic bomb from the world seeing total destruction," added Haley.

"Working with President Trump to get out of the deal," she continued, "the one thing we didn't want to see was [having the U.S.] giving more money to Iran and making the world a more dangerous place."