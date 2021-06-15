Israeli security forces gear up for Jerusalem Flag March

Israeli security forces and law enforcement agencies are gearing up for possible Arab riots and even terrorist attacks Tuesday during the annual Jerusalem event marking the city’s reunification in 1967.

The Flag March, or ‘Rikudgalim’, had been slated for last month, on Jerusalem Day, but was pushed off amid Arab riots and Hamas rocket attacks.

After repeated delays, the Flag March is set to be held in the capital Tuesday.

But with some Arab groups vowing to protest the march, Israeli security forces are concerned a new wave of Arab rioting could break out in the capital.

Top security officials also fear Hamas or other Islamic terror organizations could attempt to carry out terror attacks during the march.

Security personnel are set to be deployed along the entire length of the march route, with undercover police officers patrolling the area as well. Security will be especially tight around the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

On Monday, the IDF deployed additional Iron Dome missile defense batteries ahead of the Jerusalem Flag March.

Public Security Minister Amar Bar-Lev (Labor) said Monday afternoon that the Jerusalem Flag March would take place in Jerusalem tomorrow in accordance with the outline approved by the police.

"The flag march will take place, this is the plan," Bar-Lev said at the beginning of the Labor Party meeting. As for Hamas' threats to launch rockets if the march is held, Bar-Lev mentioned that "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel. In a democracy it is permissible and important to demonstrate as long as it is according to the law and in our case according to the rules set by the police and that is how we will act."