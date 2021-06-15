PA organizations call for riots in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Arab “resistance groups” are sending a warning to Israel on the eve of the flag parade, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The announcement described the flag march as a "provocation" and "aggression" against the Palestinians and the city of Jerusalem at the same time as Israel is striving to take over the Al-Aqsa Mosque, destroy it and build the Temple under it.

The groups are urging Arab residents of Jerusalem to continue the “jihad” to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding they intend to implement the equation set in the latest round of confrontation that an attack against the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be met with action (implicitly a military response against Israel).

The Palestinian Arab organizations also called on the Arab public in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and Israel to come to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and confront the "occupation" forces and the flag march.

Directly turning to the UN and all those who worked to reach a ceasefire agreement, the statement said that they must take responsibility and pressure the "occupation" to stop the aggression against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque "before it is too late."