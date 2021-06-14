IDF on alert ahead of Flag March, Iron Dome ready

The IDF is increasing its deployment of Iron Dome missile defense batteries ahead of the Jerusalem Flag March tomorrow.

The defense establishment believes that there may be riots in eastern Jerusalem, but that Hamas will refrain from launching rockets.

However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved a list of targets in Gaza which the IDF will strike if Hamas decides to launch rockets at Israel tomorrow.

Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif Qanou said: “The flags march is like an explosive that will cause a new campaign to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to ignite.”

Earlier, Public Security Minister Amar Bar-Lev (Labor) clarified Monday afternoon that the Jerusalem Flag March would take place in Jerusalem tomorrow in accordance with the outline approved by the police.

"The flag march will take place, this is the plan," Bar-Lev said at the beginning of the Labor Party meeting. As for Hamas' threats to launch rockets if the march is held, Bar-Lev mentioned that "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel. In a democracy it is permissible and important to demonstrate as long as it is according to the law and in our case according to the rules set by the police and that is how we will act."