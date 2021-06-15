Iran: Israel's policies won't change with new government

Iran on Monday commented on the new Israeli government, headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

A foreign ministry spokesman quoted by Reuters said the Islamic Republic does not expect Israeli foreign and security policy to change under its new government.

“Iran’s enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. I don’t think Israel’s policies will change with the new government,” the spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday that the new government would surrender to international pressure to support the nuclear deal with Iran, claiming that Tehran is “celebrating” the inauguration of the new government.

“Iran is celebrating today, because they understand that starting from today, we have a weak government that will follow the dictates of the international community,” he said.

Netanyahu vowed that the opposition would quickly bring down the new government and pave the way for his return to power.

“But I have a message for [Iran]: There will be a clear, strong voice in the Opposition We’ll be back – soon,” he stated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier this week welcomed the fact that Netanyahu would no longer serve as Israel’s Prime Minister once the new government is sworn in.

“Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators—Bolton, Trump and Pompeo—into the dustbin of history,” he tweeted.

“Iran continues to stand tall. This destiny has been repeated over several millennia for all those wishing Iranians harm. Time to change course,” added Zarif.

The Iranian Foreign Minister made similar comments in January, when former US President Donald Trump’s time in office concluded.

“Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace. But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity, will shine on,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

“Perhaps new folks in DC have learned,” he added.