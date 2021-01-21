Iran's FM: Trump is relegated to the dustbin of history

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday rejoiced over the end of Donald Trump’s time in office and the start of President Joe Biden’s term.

“Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace. But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity, will shine on,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Perhaps new folks in DC have learned,” he added.

Tensions between the US and Iran were at an all-time high during the Trump administration, as Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

There were also military tensions between the two countries recently, as the US military has several times flown the nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in recent weeks.

Following a recent rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, President Donald Trump warned that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

Zarif later warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.

He also claimed that his country had intelligence showing that Israel would attack US forces in Iraq in an attempt to provoke a war and urged Trump not to fall into that “trap”.

Earlier this week, Zarif warned Trump in a tweet, “While we have not started a war in over 200 years, we don’t shy from crushing aggressors. Just ask your BFFs who supported Saddam.”