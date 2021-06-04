Iran's FM: Netanyahu is going into the dustbin of history

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will no longer serve as Israel’s Prime Minister once the new government is sworn in.

“Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators—Bolton, Trump and Pompeo—into the dustbin of history,” he tweeted.

“Iran continues to stand tall. This destiny has been repeated over several millennia for all those wishing Iranians harm. Time to change course,” added Zarif.

The Iranian Foreign Minister made similar comments in January, when former US President Donald Trump’s time in office concluded.

“Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace. But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity, will shine on,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

“Perhaps new folks in DC have learned,” he added.

Netanyahu has consistently warned against Iran’s nuclear program and has been a vocal critic of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which the US withdrew in 2018.

That year, Israel got a hold of Iran's nuclear archive, uncovering over 100,000 documents detailing Tehran's nuclear program and proving that it is lying about its nuclear intentions.