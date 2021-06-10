Iraq: Rockets land near US forces and contractors

Rockets landed near US forces and contractors in Iraq on Wednesday, including an air base north of Baghdad and a military base at Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi army and security officials said, according to Reuters.

At least three rockets hit Balad air base, where US contractors are based. At least one rocket hit shortly afterwards near the airport at a base which US military aircraft use.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last January.

In February, a rocket attack targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others, among them a US soldier.

In response, the US bombed a border depot in Syria which the Pentagon said was used by Iran-backed Iraqi armed militia that have been tied to the rocket attacks.

US President Joe Biden described the attack as a "warning" to Iran.

Last month, at least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport.

One rocket was intercepted and downed near the airport, without causing any damage or casualties.