Two rockets land near Baghdad International Airport

At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, the Iraqi military said, according to Reuters.

One rocket was intercepted and downed near the airport, without causing any damage or casualties, the army said.

Security officials said earlier the rockets were launched from an area close to the airport and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last January.

In February, a rocket attack targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others, among them a US soldier.

In response, the US bombed a border depot in Syria which the Pentagon said was used by Iran-backed Iraqi armed militia that have been tied to the rocket attacks.

US President Joe Biden described the attack as a "warning" to Iran.

Two weeks ago, five rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase hosting US soldiers, wounding two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers