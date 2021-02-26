Report: US attacks Iranian-backed militia in Syria

The United States on Thursday carried out an air strike in Syria against a structure belonging to Iranian-backed militia, two officials told the Reuters news agency.

The strike follows a series of recent rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq. It was approved by President Joe Biden, said the unnamed officials.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last January.

Former US President Donald Trump had warned the Islamic Republic against further attacks on American interests in Iraq and said, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

Those attacks have continued since Biden took office in January. In one such attack, a volley of rockets targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others, among them a US soldier.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is "outraged" by the attack.

"I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," Blinken said in a statement at the time.