'Concrete threats to Bennett's life,' security official tells Arutz Sheva

A security official has told Arutz Sheva that Israel's defense establishment is taking the threats to Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett very seriously, and is very concerned.

If the new unity government is approved in a Knesset vote, Bennett will become prime minister for two years, after which he will be replaced by Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid.

The threats on Bennett's life are mainly on social media, the source added, noting that there have been "concrete threats" as well.

The source also said that the discourse on social media includes explicit threats to Bennett's life and to the lives of others in his party and the future coalition, and that security officials are keeping close tabs on it.

On Saturday, Shabak chief Nadav Argaman called on political leaders, influencers, educators, and every Israeli citizen to work to calm the incitement, warning that continuing the hateful discourse may cost in lives.