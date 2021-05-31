Threat level against Bennett and Shaked raised

Police have defined the level of threats against MK Naftali Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked at level 5, one below the highest level of threat, Channel 12 News reported.

Knesset sergeant-at-arms Yosef Grif ordered Shaked's security increased yesterday in light of the increased threats against her life following the Yamina party's decision to participate in a unity government with Yair Lapid.

As part of the security basket the two receive, security guards regularly check in at their homes, accompanied by security guards at every turn, and the police patrol their area of ​​residence at an increased rate.

In addition, MK Bennett is traveling in a protected vehicle on the instructions of the Knesset sergeant-at-arms.