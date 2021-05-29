This is what a 'government of change' will look like

Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett is expected to announce in the coming day a decision to form a government together with Yesh Atid and the other center-left parties.

If the government is formed, Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years, after which he will be replaced by Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid.

MK Ayelet Shaked, number two on Yamina's list, is expected to head the Interior Ministry, while Blue and White's chief MK Benny Gantz will continue in his position as Defense Minister. At least one other Blue and White MK will also receive an office.

MK Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope party, is expected to be appointed Justice Minister, and his number two, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, is expected to receive the Education Ministry.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who heads Yisrael Beytenu, is expected to be appointed Finance Minister. According to the agreement, Yisrael Beytenu will also receive two other portfolios, including the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee. In addition, a member of his party will head the Finance Committee.

MK Merav Michaeli, Labor chairwoman, will serve on the Judicial Selection Committee and as Transportation Minister or Public Security Minister. The Labor party will also receive the Diaspora Ministry and a member of the party will head the Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee.

Leftist Meretz will be part of the government for the first time in over 20 years, and is expected to receive three ministries. Party leader Nitzan Horowitz will serve as Health Minister, while MK Tamar Zandberg will serve as Environmental Protection Minister and MK Esawi Frej will receive the Regional Cooperation Ministry.