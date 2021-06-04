Hamas: Mansour Abbas only represents himself

The Hamas terrorist organization on Friday denounced the impending new "government of change" in Israel, i24NEWS reported.

The group, which controls the Gaza Strip, stated that the new government will be "even more extreme" than the ones lead by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas was also unimpressed by the support of Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas for the new government, saying that Abbas "only represents himself."

Ra'am has emerged from coalition negotiations with a comprehensive package of benefits and proposals for legislation designed to benefit the party’s base, chiefly Bedouin in the Negev.

They include 30 billion shekels for a plan to “integrate” the Bedouin sector; 20 billion shekels over 10 years to enhance infrastructure in the sector; and an extension of the freeze on enforcement against illegal Bedouin construction in the Negev.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett have also agreed to legalize almost all of the Bedouin villages in the Negev region, and to market a huge number of housing units for that sector.

Abbas on Thursday gave an interview to a Jordanian television channel in which he stressed that he and his people are not Israelis but part of a "Palestinian Arab public - whose people are citizens of Israel, and part of our Palestinian people."

He was also asked what the red lines of his movement were and how he reacted to allegations against him that he had committed an act of betrayal of the Palestinian Arabs. He replied that his identity is clear and that he is doing his part when it comes to the issue of "our Palestinian people: We support Al-Aqsa, guard the mosque, invest in development in Jerusalem in order to establish our people there."

