UAL agreement: Most illegal Bedouin villages to be recognized by government

The United Arab List (Ra'am) on Thursday morning unveiled its coalition agreement with Yesh Atid, making it the first time in decades that an Arab party has joined the Israeli government.

As part of the agreement, party demanded and received 30 billion shekel for a plan aiming to integrate the Arab sector, and another 2.5 billion shekels for a plan to reduce crime in the Arab sector. In addition, 20 billion shekel will be set aside for a ten-year plan to improve infrastructure in the sector, and 500 million shekel will be set aside for "supporting the local authorities."

The United Arab List (UAL) will also chair the Knesset's Interior Committee and the Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs, and will receive the position of Deputy Knesset Speaker.

It was also agreed that the government will amend the Kaminetz Law within the first 120 days after it is sworn in.

The government will also extend the freeze on enforcement, fines, and destruction of illegal buildings until 2024. In addition, a request will be submitted by the Prime Minister and Alternate Prime Minister to the Attorney General, regarding the fines which have already been issued.

In addition, within 45 days from the government's swearing-in, three illegal Bedouin villages in the Negev will be granted legitimacy. Within nine months of the government's swearing-in, most of the illegal villages will have been granted legitimacy.

The number of housing units marketed specifically to the Arab sector will be increased to ten thousand, and the National Committee for Planning and Constructing Priority Housing Buildings will be resurrected.

The new government will also ensure that Arab representation in public offices and companies is appropriate to their percentage of the general population.

A ministerial committee for issues in Arab society will be formed, along with a government staff comprised of the Prime Minister, Alternate Prime Minister, and UAL Chairman. The staff will follow issues in Arab society and work to find solutions by working directly with the Prime Minister's Office.