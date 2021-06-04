Mansour Abbas: We are part of the Palestinian people

Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas on Thursday gave an interview to Jordanian broadcaster Al-Mamlaka and discussed his decision to take part in the coalition headed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

"We do not differentiate between the right and the left of the Zionist political arc - they all serve their project, their country, the differences between them are not that big," said Abbas, whose comments were translated by Omri Haim of the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Abbas stressed during the interview that he and his people are not Israelis but part of a "Palestinian Arab public - whose people are citizens of Israel, and part of our Palestinian people."

He was also asked what the red lines of his movement were and how he reacted to allegations against him that he had committed an act of betrayal of the Palestinian Arabs. He replied that his identity is clear and that he is doing his part when it comes to the issue of "our Palestinian people: We support Al-Aqsa, guard the mosque, invest in development in Jerusalem in order to establish our people there."

Abbas added that "as citizens of Palestine born into this reality, we conduct our policies according to this reality...we will never give up on establishing our feet in our country and homeland."