Bennett expected to announce decision to join Lapid-led coalition within two days

MK Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, is expected to announce on Sunday night that his party will join a government with Yesh Atid.

The official announcement is expected to be made at a Yamina party conference in Ra'anana.

During the conference, "party members will be updated on the developments of the past few days," a Yamina statement said.

According to News 12 and journalist Daphna Liel, Yamina's number two, MK Ayelet Shaked, has decided to join Bennett in forming a government and preventing elections. If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents a government, which is not likely, Yamina will join it. If he does not, they will join a government with Yesh Atid and the other center-left parties.

Since neither option has a majority, they will need to rely support from the outside from the United Arab List (Ra'am) - something that the majority of Yamina voters oppose.