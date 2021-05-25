Health Ministry: 100 coronavirus patients hospitalized

Israel's Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 29 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Monday.

The new cases represent 0.1% of test results received on Monday; 37,839 coronavirus tests were performed that same day.

Israel now has a total of 513 active coronavirus cases. The number of deaths from coronavirus currently stands at 6,406.

Of the 100 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized, 55 are in serious condition, and 42 of them are in critical condition. Just 40 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

The country has so far seen 839,374 coronavirus cases, and 5,119,444 Israelis have been fully vaccinated against the virus - a number credited with preventing an uptick in cases, despite the nearly complete relaxation of restrictions.