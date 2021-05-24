Health Ministry: Less than 60 coronavirus patients in serious condition

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that 27 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed nationwide on Sunday, and that the country currently has 500 active coronavirus cases.

Of those, 103 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and the rest are quarantined in their homes.

A total of 59 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, 42 of whom are in critical condition and 41 of whom are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 6,404 deaths from coronavirus.

A total of 19,530 coronavirus tests were performed on Sunday, and 0.1% of test results received were positive.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced that starting from the beginning of June, all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, other than those pertaining to who enters and exits the country.