Report: Moroccan PM congratulated Hamas on 'victory' in Gaza

Morocco's Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani sent a congratulatory letter to Hamas' political bureau chief following the recent round of fighting in Gaza, i24NEWS reported Monday.

El Othmani reportedly wrote to Ismail Haniyeh congratulating the group on “victory” over the “Zionist entity” in the recent fighting.

The premier reportedly extended his “warmest congratulations” on “the victory achieved by the Palestinian people and the supreme resistance after the ceasefire agreement between the factions of the resistance and the Zionist entity.”

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties this past December, as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

After the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel and before Morocco did so, El Othmani rejected any normalization of relations with Israel.

He later walked back those comments and clarified they were made in his capacity as leader of the Islamist PJD party, not as Prime Minister.